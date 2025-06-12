China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and traded as high as $38.20. China Resources Power shares last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 238 shares.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of China Resources Power to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

China Resources Power Trading Up 14.2%

China Resources Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.2519 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.81.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

