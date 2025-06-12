Chinese Stocks To Consider – June 10th

Duolingo, Mettler-Toledo International, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, UP Fintech, LZ Technology, and Epsium Enterprise are the seven Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are equity shares of companies domiciled in the People’s Republic of China, traded on domestic exchanges such as Shanghai and Shenzhen (A-shares, B-shares) or on international venues like the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and U.S. markets via American Depositary Receipts. These investments offer exposure to China’s economic growth but carry unique considerations including regulatory oversight, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded down $17.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $480.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,641. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.39. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $544.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 263.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

NYSE:MTD traded up $20.78 on Tuesday, reaching $1,216.17. 60,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,976. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,092.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,205.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,483. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.66. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $107.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Diageo stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.85. 247,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,517. Diageo has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $142.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average is $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

UP Fintech stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 961,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171,464. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

LZ Technology (LZMH)

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

Shares of NASDAQ LZMH traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,146. LZ Technology has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LZMH

Epsium Enterprise (EPSM)

We are a holding company incorporated under the laws of British Virgin Islands. As a holding company with no material operation of its own, we conduct substantially all our operations through an indirect Macau subsidiary, Companhia de Comercio Luz Limitada in Macau, or Luz. Luz is an 80%-owned subsidiary of Epsium Enterprise Limited in Hong Kong, or Epsium HK.

NASDAQ:EPSM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 203,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,426. Epsium Enterprise has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPSM

Featured Stories