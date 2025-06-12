Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 14,818.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $259,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,586.72. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $129.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.58 and a 1 year high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $332.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.52 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna set a $140.00 target price on Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHH

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.