Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $61,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Wall Street Zen cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $99.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.99 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,514.59. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $294,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,689.10. This represents a 91.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,195 shares of company stock worth $4,283,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

