Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,317,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,133,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

CHDN opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director R Alex Rankin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom bought 10,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.77 per share, with a total value of $927,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,877.13. The trade was a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.30.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

