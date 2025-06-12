Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 78,961 Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Price Performance

BOLT opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $250.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($5.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.80) by $1.00. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 665.56% and a negative return on equity of 69.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

