Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CPS Technologies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPSH stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.46. CPS Technologies Co. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.18.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

