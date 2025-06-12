Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Free Report) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,429 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GCV. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 1,857.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 344,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 326,425 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 82,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

