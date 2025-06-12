Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITRM. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

ITRM opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.78.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

