Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAII stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.63. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

