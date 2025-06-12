Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 109,972 i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 109,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAUX. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 6,541,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 4,653,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in i-80 Gold by 429.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,910,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 113,650 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on IAUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on i-80 Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cormark upgraded i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.
i-80 Gold Stock Performance
IAUX opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $518.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.10. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
i-80 Gold Profile
i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than i-80 Gold
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.