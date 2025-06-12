Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NERV. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.57. On average, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

