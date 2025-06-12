Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alzamend Neuro ( NASDAQ:ALZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $0.90. As a group, analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALZN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alzamend Neuro from $288.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alzamend Neuro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

Alzamend Neuro Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

