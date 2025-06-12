Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alzamend Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.
Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance
Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALZN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alzamend Neuro from $288.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alzamend Neuro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ALZN
Alzamend Neuro Profile
Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alzamend Neuro
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.