Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

CCSC Technology International Stock Performance

CCTG opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

CCSC Technology International Company Profile

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

