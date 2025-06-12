Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
CCSC Technology International Stock Performance
CCTG opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.17.
CCSC Technology International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CCSC Technology International
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CCSC Technology International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCSC Technology International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.