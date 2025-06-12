Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lavoro by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LVRO. UBS Group set a $5.00 target price on Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, June 5th.

Lavoro Stock Performance

Shares of Lavoro stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $327.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. Lavoro Limited has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Further Reading

