Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

NASDAQ:OLB opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.14. The OLB Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 155.02% and a negative return on equity of 258.34%.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

