Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Price

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TVTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0%

TVTX stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $25.29.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $37,553.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,302.30. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $37,279.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,925.75. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,527 shares of company stock valued at $473,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 608.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,733 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 479.9% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,184,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,098 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 20.6% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,872,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,986,000 after buying an additional 1,514,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $21,075,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $21,569,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

