CJS Securities Begins Coverage on Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. CJS Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SXT. Wall Street Zen cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:SXT opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $159,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,445.70. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $449,288,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $49,984,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,757,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,490,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $24,434,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

