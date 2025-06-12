Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) by 115.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearmind Medicine were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clearmind Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of CMND opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Clearmind Medicine Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Clearmind Medicine Profile

Clearmind Medicine ( NASDAQ:CMND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

