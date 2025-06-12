Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $179.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.91. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.26 and a 52 week high of $181.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of -816.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $6,515,149.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $37,870,209. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,976 shares of company stock worth $74,746,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. CICC Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.