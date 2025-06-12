Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COIN. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $250.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 3.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.66 and its 200-day moving average is $242.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $1,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,226.90. The trade was a 95.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,443,250. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,717 shares of company stock worth $42,980,101. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.