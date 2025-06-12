Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,654 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Conduent were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Conduent by 526.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Conduent by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,510,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 227,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 340,283 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conduent news, EVP Giles Andrew Goodburn bought 13,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $32,011.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 331,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,309.76. This trade represents a 4.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNDT opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.00 million. Conduent had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

