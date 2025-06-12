Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.5%

STZ stock opened at $168.98 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $265.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.27. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. The trade was a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

