Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,147,000 after purchasing an additional 642,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,329,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,094,000 after acquiring an additional 565,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,527,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 616,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after acquiring an additional 408,610 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $442,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,689.87. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fred Julius Smith III bought 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.83 per share, with a total value of $689,055.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,055.39. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Construction Partners Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $104.66 on Thursday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $111.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 97.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $571.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

