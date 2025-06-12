Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $213.69 and traded as high as $217.77. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $214.72, with a volume of 3,444,334 shares changing hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.8%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.12 and its 200 day moving average is $213.69. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

