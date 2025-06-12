Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.93 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.45). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 33.26 ($0.45), with a volume of 32,510 shares changing hands.

Conygar Investment Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.93. The company has a market capitalization of £20.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Conygar Investment (LON:CIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 4.52 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Conygar Investment had a negative net margin of 632.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Conygar Investment

In other news, insider Robert T. E. Ware bought 439,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £140,480 ($190,429.71). 22.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

