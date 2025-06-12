Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $60.38.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $541,546.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,442.40. This trade represents a 71.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $54,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at $581,750.73. The trade was a 8.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,666 shares of company stock worth $8,770,352 in the last ninety days. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 262.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Core & Main by 34.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Core & Main by 1,491.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

