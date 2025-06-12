Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stake Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

CRT stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $13.64.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 88.08% and a return on equity of 262.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0808 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous may 25 dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.98%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

