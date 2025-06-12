Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CGEM opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $529.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of -0.04.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 580.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 169,104 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.