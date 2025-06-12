Cybersecurity Stocks Worth Watching – June 9th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Emerson Electric, Fortinet, and Motorola Solutions are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and deliver software, hardware and services to protect digital systems, networks and data from cyber threats. They offer investors exposure to the performance of the cybersecurity sector, which has grown rapidly in response to the rising frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks. Because demand for security solutions tends to remain strong even in economic downturns, cybersecurity stocks are often viewed as a defensive investment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.66. 13,343,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,139,043. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.38. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $469.89. 1,186,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,098,868. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.50. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $491.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 918.68, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $115.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,430,930. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $161.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.50. 802,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,506,909. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.83, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.92.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

NYSE EMR traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.90. 1,149,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,179. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.43. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $103.83. 1,340,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,970,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average of $99.88. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

NYSE MSI traded down $3.09 on Monday, hitting $414.83. 178,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.32 and a 200 day moving average of $443.60. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $370.00 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

