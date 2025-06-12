Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLAY. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

PLAY stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $51.27.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $567.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.12 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 442.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

