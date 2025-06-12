Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLAY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $567.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.12 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 442.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,427.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3,974.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

