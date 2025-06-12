Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dave Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $110.20 and traded as high as $233.59. Dave shares last traded at $231.67, with a volume of 389,066 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dave from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Dave from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dave from $130.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Dave from $118.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Dave from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The fintech company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.15. Dave had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Dave announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the fintech company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Yadin Rozov sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at $19,799,605.32. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dave stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,179 shares of the fintech company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Dave at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

