Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) by 354.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davis Commodities were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Davis Commodities Price Performance

DTCK opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Davis Commodities Limited has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Davis Commodities Company Profile

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

