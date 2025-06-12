Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.80. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Trading Up 1.3%
The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.