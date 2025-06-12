Defense Stocks To Follow Today – June 9th

Rocket Lab USA, Boeing, GE Aerospace, Cadence Design Systems, Analog Devices, Citigroup, and Onsemi are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is the research, development, production, and maintenance of military equipment, aerospace systems, cybersecurity solutions, and related defense technologies. Investors often view these equities as relatively stable because defense contractors typically secure long-term government contracts that provide predictable cash flows even during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

RKLB traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 39,868,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,782,047. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -85.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded up $5.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.43. 3,856,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,218,631. Boeing has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $216.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.59 and a 200-day moving average of $175.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.88. 1,988,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366,559. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.34. The stock has a market cap of $269.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $257.47.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS traded up $7.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,796. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.39 and a 200-day moving average of $287.27. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.15. 1,366,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,273. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE:C traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,555,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Shares of ON traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,043,819. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

