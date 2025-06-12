Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Set at C$90.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price target on Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.27.

DFY stock opened at C$75.55 on Wednesday. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$42.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.13. The company has a market cap of C$8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

