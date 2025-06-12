Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 728.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 907.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by ($0.05). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -9.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Delek US from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delek US from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

