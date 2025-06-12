Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

NYSE:DK opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Delek US has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Delek US’s payout ratio is -9.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kawa Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 72.2% during the first quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 167,750 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth about $3,095,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 341,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

