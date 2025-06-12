Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $226.00

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Crane and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Crane stock opened at $186.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.52 and its 200-day moving average is $161.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $191.00. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crane news, SVP Jason D. Feldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,871.60. This trade represents a 11.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,489,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Crane by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Crane by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 136,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,524,000 after buying an additional 84,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

