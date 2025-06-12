Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.66 and traded as high as $35.17. Digi International shares last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 183,387 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Digi International Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Digi International had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 868.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Digi International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Digi International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Articles

