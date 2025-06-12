Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IRON. Scotiabank raised their price target on Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.73. Disc Medicine has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $68.73.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Jacob Savage sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $105,357.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,187.66. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 39,656 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $2,142,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,208,753.62. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,178 shares of company stock worth $3,582,568 over the last ninety days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 798.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 13,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.