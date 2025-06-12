Dividend Stocks To Watch Today – June 10th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, J. M. Smucker, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their profits directly to shareholders, typically on a quarterly basis. These payments—known as dividends—provide investors with a steady income stream in addition to any capital gains from changes in the stock price. Firms that pay dividends tend to be more mature, with stable cash flows and lower growth prospects compared to companies that reinvest most of their earnings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,983,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,648,390. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.79. 53,899,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,823,585. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20.

J. M. Smucker (SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $16.94 on Tuesday, reaching $94.91. 10,440,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,919. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.21. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $94.54 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.20. 9,007,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,535,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $461.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.62. 6,253,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,120,687. The company has a market cap of $250.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average of $149.50. Chevron has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

