Drax Group (LON:DRX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 617.48 ($8.37) and traded as high as GBX 667.66 ($9.05). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 664.26 ($9.00), with a volume of 883,083 shares trading hands.

Drax Group Stock Down 0.0%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 609.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 617.48. The company has a market cap of £2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Drax Group

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.95), for a total value of £990,000 ($1,342,008.95). 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.