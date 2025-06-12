Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 290.12 ($3.93) and traded as high as GBX 305 ($4.13). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 304 ($4.12), with a volume of 163,398 shares traded.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £407.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 282.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 13.82 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust had a net margin of 88.71% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

Targeting growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom that meet the Company’s Sustainable and Responsible investing criteria

