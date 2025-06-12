DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 59.2% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,770.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.40 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.