Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $3.71. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 24,425 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $134.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 31.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 377.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 155,902 shares during the last quarter.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Articles

