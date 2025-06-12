Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Position Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 155.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,161,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,260,000 after acquiring an additional 484,877 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,361,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,811,000 after purchasing an additional 493,987 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,570,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,449,000 after purchasing an additional 700,332 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,025,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,860,000 after purchasing an additional 834,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,985,000 after purchasing an additional 87,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DT. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

