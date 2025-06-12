Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 146,674 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

NYSE KODK opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $474.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 3.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

About Eastman Kodak

(Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Stories

