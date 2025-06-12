Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Today – June 10th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and GameStop are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. E-commerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves buying, selling or facilitating transactions over the Internet—ranging from online retailers and digital marketplaces to payment processors and logistics providers. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to the rapid growth of web-based shopping, digital payments and related technologies. Their performance typically reflects shifts in consumer behavior, technology adoption rates and overall internet penetration. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.11. 8,687,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,839,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.97. Walmart has a 1 year low of $65.90 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $776.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.02. 2,249,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. 5,157,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,450,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. GameStop has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34 and a beta of -0.69.

